COVID-19: Maharashtra task force notes Remdesivir is no life-saving drug

Pune: Maharashtra's COVID-19 task force has claimed that Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in coronavirus treatment is not a life-saving medicine, even as states express concern over the shortage of the medicine and strongly advised against the drug's "rampant and irrational abuse".

Remdesivir is not a life-saving drug in coronavirus and it is helpful during the second to ninth day of illness and not thereafter, the task force said in an advisory.

"It only arrests the replication of the virus and therefore reduces the hospital stay and convalescence of the patient by one-two days. This leads to a reduction inthe hospital stay by two days at the most. It is possible to save patients even without Remedesivir," the statement read.

The panel headed by Dr Sanjay Oak, also suggested that oxygen should be used judiciously during the coronavirus pandemic, the panel made said in an advisory after a meeting on Monday. "Cancel all routine surgeries and routine admissions to hospitals. This will save a significant amount of oxygen," the advisory reads.

The task force observed that the COVID-19 advisories are not being followed strictly. It issued guidelines on managing home quarantined patients, and suggested that close monitoring is important.