COVID-19: Mumbai records highest single-day spike in cases since start of pandemic

Mumbai: The capital city of Mumbai on Sunday recorded 3779 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. This is the highest number of cases reported from Mumbai since the beginning of the pandemic.

With this the total the number of coronavirus patients in Mumbai rises to 3,62,675. Also, 10 people succumbed to the infection in Mumbai during the last 24 hours, so far, a total of 11,586 deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in Mumbai.

Mumbai has added over 37,000 new COVID-19 cases in a span of one month. It recorded the highest one-day rise in cases earlier this week.

Earlier, on March 19 Mumbai had reported 3,062 new COVID-19 cases which was the then highest spike for the city since the start of the pandemic last year.

While in Maharashtra, atleast 30,535 new cases of coronavirus has been registered in the last 24 hours, highest since last March. With this, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra has now increased to 24,79,682. There have been 99 deaths from the infection during the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus in Maharashtra now stands at 53,399.

The fresh spike in cases comes just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

In Maharashtra, today 11,314 patients were discharged after recovery. So far 22,14,867 patients have recovered and been discharged in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones and sealed buildings has significantly gone up in the past six days in Mumbai with an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.