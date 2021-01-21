COVID-19: Myanmar, Seychelles to receive 'made in India' vaccine doses on Friday

New Delhi: Seychelles and Myanmar will be getting made-in-India vaccines on Friday. Seychelles will get 50,000 doses of vaccines on Friday at around 1pm local time.

The amount is significant since the population of the country is 97,000. Seychelles will be the second island nation from the Indian Ocean, after the Maldives, to get the gift of Indian vaccines.

India has announced that it will gift indigenous COVID-19 vaccines to six countries namely; Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India 'Covishield' is being sent.

While, Bhutan and Maldives were the first two countries to get the gift of Indian vaccines on Wednesday, after India gave a go-ahead to the export.

Bhutan got 150,000 doses while the Maldives got 100,000 doses. It was followed with Nepal getting 1 million and Bangladesh 20 lakh vaccine doses, respectively on Thursday.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India was able to reaffirm its position as the pharma capital of the world.

As part of its neighborhood first policy, New Delhi had assured that it will give priority to its neighboring countries. It has got requests for vaccines from ASEAN nations to Latin American countries.

Last year, it sent HCQ, Paracetamol to 150 countries around the world to deal with the pandemic.

