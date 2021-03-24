COVID-19 new mutated variant detected in 18 Indian states: Centre

New Delhi: A novel variant of the coronavirus had been detected in India in addition to many other variants of concern (VOCs) also found abroad, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry wrote, "Genome Sequencing by INSACOG shows variants of concern and a novel variant in India."

#Unite2FightCorona Genome Sequencing by INSACOG shows variants of concern and a Novel variant in India.https://t.co/hs3yAErWJR pic.twitter.com/STHjcMnkMh — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 24, 2021

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) is a grouping of 10 National Laboratories established by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 25.

INSACOG is repsonsible for carrying out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses, and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants.

Since INSACOG initiated its work, as many as 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in a total of 10787 positive samples shared by States/UTs.

The samples with these VOCs have been identified across 18 states in the country.

These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage. Around 34 samples were found positive for viruses of the South African (B.1.351) lineage.

While one sample was found positive for viruses of the Brazilian (P.1) lineage.

"Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some States," the statement read.

Notably, genomic variants of various viruses are a natural phenomenon and are found in almost all countries.