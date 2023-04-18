India Covid-19 Update: With 7,633 New Cases, Active Caseload Rises To 61,223

New Delhi: India has recorded 7,633 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 61,233, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths. While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab while four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,34,859)

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,42,474 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Earlier on Monday, India reported 9,111 new Covid cases and 6,313 recoveries. The active cases stood at 60,313, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry. Active cases are 0.13 per cent of the total cases reported in the country.

Delhi Covid-19 Cases

Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 new Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year. With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated.

COVID-19 | Delhi reports 1017 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate stands at 32.25%. Two deaths reported where the primary cause is Covid. pic.twitter.com/PkG9SLF2Lo April 17, 2023

Of the latest fatalities, Covid-19 was the primary cause of death in two cases, it stated. According to the bulletin, fresh cases emerged out of 3,153 tests conducted the previous day.

On Sunday, Delhi logged 1,634 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 1,396 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent.