COVID-19: Noida families beg medical officer for Remdesivir, touch his feet, video goes viral

New Delhi: As several reports of COVID-19 patients and families struggling to find beds, oxygen, medicines and other emergency supplies do the rounds, one such video from Noida is being widely shared on social media and the netizens are up in arms.

The 26-minute video shows helpless families of COVID-affected patients with Noida's Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri begging, crying and touching his feet requesting him that they be provided with anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

The video has been shared by news agency ANI. Watch here.

#WATCH Noida | Families of #COVID19 patients touch the feet of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Deepak Ohri, requesting him that they be provided with Remdesivir. (27.04.2021) pic.twitter.com/zX4ne027Mr -- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2021

Here's how some users reacted:

In India Chhota Rajan goes to AIIMS for covid treatment n common man dies in hope of treatment. Very unfortunate.. -- Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshsharma767) April 28, 2021

While another user wondered why Remdesivir was still being prescribed.

Don't know why all are prescribing this medicine, when top doctors say it does not do wonder. -- Roopa Pai (@RoopaPai4) April 28, 2021

Another user rued about the 'ground reality'.

Visuals ko kuch or h keh reh h ....yehi ground reality hain .. -- rajat (@_rjbht7) April 28, 2021

After watching the video, netizens are sad and angry wondering about the real situation even though Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured people there was no lack of COVID medical facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have peaked amid the second wave and several states have complained about shortages of Remdesivir, oxygen, other edicines and shortage of beds in hospitals.

India reported 3,60,960 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, the caseload rose at 1,79,97,267, as per Union Health Ministry data at 10 AM on Wednesday.