Coronavirus

COVID-19: Noida families beg medical officer for Remdesivir, touch his feet, video goes viral

As reports allege that COVID-19 patients and families struggling to find beds, oxygen, medicines and other emergency supplies do the rounds, a video from Noida is being widely shared on social media and the netizens are up in arms.

New Delhi: As several reports of COVID-19 patients and families struggling to find beds, oxygen, medicines and other emergency supplies do the rounds, one such video from Noida is being widely shared on social media and the netizens are up in arms.

The 26-minute video shows helpless families of COVID-affected patients with Noida's Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri begging, crying and touching his feet requesting him that they be provided with anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

The video has been shared by news agency ANI. Watch here.

Here's how some users reacted:

While another user wondered why Remdesivir was still being prescribed.

Another user rued about the 'ground reality'.

After watching the video, netizens are sad and angry wondering about the real situation even though Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured people there was no lack of COVID medical facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have peaked amid the second wave and several states have complained about shortages of Remdesivir, oxygen, other edicines and shortage of beds in hospitals.

India reported 3,60,960 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, the caseload rose at 1,79,97,267, as per Union Health Ministry data at 10 AM on Wednesday.

