Covid-19 not over yet, warns Centre amid surge in cases in China; suggests to use face mask in crowded places

NEW DELHI: As the threat of a new Covid-19 wave loom over the world, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting on the rising cases on Wednesday (December 21) with senior health officials to discuss India's plan to tackle a possible fourth wave. Soon after the meeting concluded, Mandaviya took to Twitter to share an update with the public. He informed on Twitter that he has asked all concerned health authorities to maintain vigil and "strengthen surveillance." He assured the public by saying that the country is "prepared to manage any situation."

Soon after the Covid-19 meeting, he wrote on Twitter, "In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

'Take precaution dose'

Post the meet, Dr VK Paul of NITI Aayog said that people should take precaution dose, especially senior citizens. He said, "Only 27-28 percent of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone. Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age."

The meeting was attended by the secretaries of health, Ayush, department of pharmaceuticals and department of biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul, and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman NL Arora and other senior officials.

Is India prepared for Covid wave?

In response to reports of rising Covid cases in countries like China, Japan, the US, and Brazil, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had, on Tuesday, written to states and union territories requesting that they send daily samples of positive cases for genome sequencing through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium network.

In Maharashtra, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government will form a committee or task force to monitor the Covid situation in coordination with the central government. Health experts have advised caution but stressed that there is no need to panic as the country's system is "vigilant."

China's losing battle with Covid

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in China, epidemiologists predict at least three waves of the virus to hit the country during winter. It is certain that the Chinese government was "under-prepared" as it decided to end its zero-COVID policy abruptly after people held protests across the country, The Hong Kong Post reported. The Chinese government has so far remained silent on the number of deaths.

However, the Chinese authorities have warned of successive waves of COVID infections in the coming months, as cases continue to increase after the lifting of restrictions earlier this month.

(With agency inputs)