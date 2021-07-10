COVID-19: Odisha grants Rs 352 crore financial package to MGNREGA workers

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday (July 9) disbursed a Rs 352 crore package for 32 lakh workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state from April to June. The financial package was a part of the Odisha government’s special COVID-19 package of Rs 1,690 crore for the poor.

Each of the 32 lakh workers was given an extra amount of Rs 50 per day in addition to their wages, under the MGNREGA. The state paid an additional amount of up to Rs 4,500 for three months to the workers, ANI reported.

Addressing a virtual conference of MGNREGA workers from 314 blocks of the state, Patnaik said, "There is always a special place in my heart for the poor and working for their welfare gives me satisfaction, I hope this financial assistance will help the workers."

The Odisha CM also directed the district administration to create more persondays at the district level and provide employment to the poor.

He added, "During the last one year, the poorest of the poor have lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown, therefore state government had announced a special COVID assistance of Rs 1690 crore for farmers, labourers, dairy farmers street venders and other poor people of the state taking into account their livelihood."

The Odisha government had created 20 crore persondays last year and had set a target to increase it to 25 crore by the end of the year. In 2021, the Patnaik-led government has created 7 crore persondays so far.

Further, the state government is also stressing on providing employment and assistance to the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, people with disabilities, and self- help groups.

MGNREGA is a wage employment programme that aims to improve the livelihood of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed work a year to every household whose adult members work.

(With agency inputs)

