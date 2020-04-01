COVID-19 outbreak: Centre asks states to implement PM Garib Kalyan Yojana from next week

New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday (April 1) took a meeting by video-conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs (Director General of Police) of states. The states were sensitized about the intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants as this has increased the risk of containment efforts of coronavirus COVID-19, said a statement by Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The states were asked to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing, as it has been found that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamat had violated visa conditions, the statement said.

The states were also asked to initiate action for violation of visa conditions against the foreigners and the organizers of the event, it said.

The states were asked to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week, involving large cash transfer to beneficiaries, it said, adding "It should be organised in a staggered manner to ensure social distance."

Amid lockdown being implemented effectively all over the country, the states were asked to ensure that the intra-state movement of goods is allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distance.

The manufacturing of essential goods should be ensured. It should also be ensured that the supply chains of such goods are maintained, it added.