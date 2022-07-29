Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 29) described the COVID-19 pandemic as an "unprecedented" and "once in a century crisis" for which nobody had a user manual while addressing the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai. PM Modi said the pandemic "tested" every country, adding "India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, health care workers, professionals and common people. As a result, today every sector in India is bursting with new life, whether it is industry, innovation, investment or international trade."

The Prime Minister said the country faced COVID-19 pandemic confidently due to its scientists and common people. There was a "temperament" for reforms in the government, which is not restrictive but responsive, he said about the ruling NDA at the Centre and listed out various reforms, including in the drones and geospatial and infrastructure sectors.

According to PM Modi, the country was at the forefront in every sector and has been converting obstacles into opportunities, and hailed the removal of retrospective tax and various sectoral reforms for aiding the country in various sectors.

Addressing the young graduates, Modi said today was not a day of achievements but aspirations, lauding the varsity's teaching, non-teaching and support staff. He further said that they were "nation builders" who were creating the "leaders of tomorrow," appreciating the parents for their sacrifices that were "crucial" for their wards' growth.

Recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda more than 100 years ago, the prime minister said that he had placed so much faith on the younger generation as problem-solvers and that "those words are still relevant," adding "But this time, it is not only India that is looking towards its youth, the whole world is looking at India's youth with hope because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world's growth engine." "It is a great honour; also, it is a great responsibility," he added.

CM Stalin hailed education atmosphere in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the education atmosphere in the state and noted that it stood out in the number of persons getting higher education. His government has placed high importance on education, Stalin said and listed out the various initiatives in the sector.

The DMK government was keen on job creation and has taken steps that have resulted in the state jumping to the third position from 14th in the ease of doing business rankings in just a year. Many investors were flocking to Tamil Nadu.

State Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi participated in the event. A number of students were awarded degrees and medals.

Publish photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC orders TN govt

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that photos of both President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appear in all advertisements related to the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, which is being organised in the state from July 28 to August 10. The high court also called for strict action to be taken against those involved in the tampering of ads with photos of the President and Prime Minister.

The HC order came after one Rajesh Kumar of Sivagangai filed a petition in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, which directed that the Prime Minister`s photo should have been shown in the advertisements for the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in Tamil Nadu even if he was not in a position to attend.

The petitioner in the court had demanded an apology from the Tamil Nadu government for not including the photo of the Prime Minister in advertisements. Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, opined that Prime Minister`s photo should have been shown even if he was not in a position to attend, mentioning that the country should be highlighted in an environment where thousands of athletes from more than 100 countries are participating.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin, actor Rajnikanth and several other prominent personalities were also present at the occasion. The Olympiad is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram. The event will witness a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women`s category. The 44th Chess Olympiad will run till August 10.

(With PTI/ANI Inputs)