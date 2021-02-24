COVID-19: People above 60 years of age to get vaccine shots from March 1, says Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday (February 24, 2021) announced that people above 60 years of age will get the COVID-19 vaccine shots from March 1.

The Centre also informed that people above 45 years of age with comorbidities will also be vaccinated from March 1.

"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres," said the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

He added that the coronavirus vaccine will be given free of cost at the government centres.

"Those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals," stated Prakash Javadekar.

This is to be noted that as of Wednesday till 7 am, so far 1,21,65,598 people have been vaccinated across India through 2,54,356 sessions, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These include 64,98,300 health care workers (1st dose), 13,98,400 health care workers (2nd dose) and 42,68,898 front line workers (1st dose).

The world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16, whereas, the 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccination began on February 13 for those beneficiaries who completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

The vaccination of the front line workers started on February 2.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative COVID-19 recoveries increased to 1,07,26,702 and the recovery rate now stands at 97.25%.

India recorded 13,742 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which took the country's active caseload to 1,46,907.

Live TV

>