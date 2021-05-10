COVID-19 positive Azam Khan, son shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail

Lucknow: Controversial Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan were shifted to Lucknow`s Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on Sunday for COVID treatment. The father-son duo was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 30, according to police.

Azam Khan`s health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday following which he along with his son was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance. "Azam Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, and has moderate symptoms," Medanta Hospital (Lucknow) Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

On May 2, the jail administration reportedly tried to convince Azam Khan for treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University but the SP leader refused to move out of the jail. He was later convinced and officials confirmed in the evening that he along with his son were headed to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital.

"Azam Khan has fever, and has been kept on four litres of oxygen. His tests are being conducted, and accordingly, his treatment will be done. His son is stable," Kapoor told the news agency.

A team of doctors from the district hospital, including Sitapur CMO Madhu Garola, had examined Azam Khan on Sunday. Officials from the district administration explained to the SP MP for a long time the need to take him to Lucknow for better treatment, Deputy Jailor Onkar Pandey told PTI.

Notably, 13 other inmates had also tested positive for COVID-19 after they complained of fever and cough on April 29.

Since February last year, Azam Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail with more than a hundred cases registered against him, while his son Abdullah was also lodged in the same jail in several cases filed against him.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in jail in February last year in connection with various cases. In December, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all 34 cases registered against her.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV