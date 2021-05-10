COVID-19: Public transport suspended in Himachal Pradesh from today, essential shops to open for 3 hours only

New Delhi: In order to control the spread of coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to put more restrictions in place from Monday (May 10, 2021).

The Jai Ram Thakur-led government has now suspended public transport and said that the daily needs and essential commodity shops will remain open only for three hours in a day and the timing of the same will be fixed by the deputy commissioners concerned.

"All public transport will remain suspended till further orders and private vehicles will only be allowed in case of emergency services," an official was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

The restrictions have come into force from 6 am today.

Notably, a 'corona curfew' is already in force in Himachal Pradesh since May 7 and will remain in place till May 17.

However, on Sunday, the state government announced a three-hour relaxation. The DMs have declared different timings for the curfew to be relaxed in their districts starting Monday.

In Shimla, the relaxation will be from 10 am to 1 pm, while in Kangra and Solan, relaxation will be from 8 am to 11 am and in Chamba from 10 am to 1 pm. In Lahaul-Spiti, it has been relaxed between 11 am and 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,872 on Sunday with 55 new fatalities, while 3,093 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,31,423. The number of active cases in the state has now increased to 32,469.