COVID-19: Rajasthan imposes weekend curfew till April 19

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Thursday (April 15) announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday as COVID-19 cases spiral out of control.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement through his Twitter handle. His tweet in Hindi read, "In view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus, curfew will remain in the state from 6 am tomorrow till 5 am on Monday. Appeal to all of you to cooperate with the government during the curfew and abide by Covid appropriate behaviour."

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए कल शुक्रवार शाम 6 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 5 बजे तक प्रदेश में कर्फ्यू रहेगा। आप सभी से अपील है कि कर्फ्यू के दौरान सरकार का सहयोग करें और कोविड एप्रोप्रिएट बिहेवियर का पालन करें। #Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 15, 2021

On Wednesday, the Gehlot government announced a strict night curfew to be imposed from Friday. Keeping in view the COVID-19 crisis, the guidelines issued will come into effect from April 16 to April 30.

The curfew will start from 6 am and last till 5 pm across all cities. The markets can remain open till 5 pm, while all schools and educational institutions will be shut.

The curfew has been clamped from 6 pm to 5 am but business establishments will remain closed from 5 pm to 5 am so that the staff members get time to reach their places of accommodation before the curfew period.

The state government put a restriction on the maximum number of people at weddings to 50 while sports and public events have been banned.

People entering the state will need to provide a negative RT-PCR report.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a night curfew in nine cities. The night curfew was imposed in nine cities-Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road starting from 8 pm to 6 am, till April 30.

