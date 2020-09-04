हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus recovery

COVID-19 recoveries in India near 30 lakh mark, recovery rate at 77 percent

With more than 68,000 COVID-19 patients getting recovered in the last 24-hours in India, the total recoveries in the country nears 30-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health. 

COVID-19 recoveries in India near 30 lakh mark, recovery rate at 77 percent

New Delhi: With more than 68,000 COVID-19 patients getting recovered in the last 24-hours in India, the total recoveries in the country nears 30-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health. 

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shared the data which stated that 68,584 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. He further also informed that the recovered patients have increased to more than 3.6 times the active cases.

The number of recovered patients has outpaced the active cases (8,15,538) by more than 21.5 lakh. The total recoveries currently comprises only 21.16 per cent of the total positive cases.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved ambulance services for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgrading clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients, use of steroids and anti-coagulants, etc., have together resulted in seamless efficient patient management, the ministry said.

The Ministry also informed that currently in India, less than 1/2% of the active cases are on ventilators; 2% are in ICUs; and less than 3.5% are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday (September 3) recorded the highest single-day spike of 83,883 infections, taking the total tally to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to Union health ministry data. 

 

Tags:
Coronavirus recoveryrecovery rate in IndiaCoronavirusMinistry of Health
Next
Story

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik holds review meeting over COVID-19, flood situation
  • 38,53,406Confirmed
  • 67,376Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M7S

DNA: Alexei Navalny given dangerous poison 'Novichok' by Russia