COVID-19 recoveries in India near 30 lakh mark, recovery rate at 77 percent

New Delhi: With more than 68,000 COVID-19 patients getting recovered in the last 24-hours in India, the total recoveries in the country nears 30-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shared the data which stated that 68,584 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. He further also informed that the recovered patients have increased to more than 3.6 times the active cases.

#COVID19 UPDATE ! 68,584 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

This has led to a surge in the total number of recovered patients which is nearly 30 lakh

The recovered patients have increased to more than 3.6 times the active cases, as on date.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/8MKnZoHKH5 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 3, 2020

The number of recovered patients has outpaced the active cases (8,15,538) by more than 21.5 lakh. The total recoveries currently comprises only 21.16 per cent of the total positive cases.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved ambulance services for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgrading clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients, use of steroids and anti-coagulants, etc., have together resulted in seamless efficient patient management, the ministry said.

The Ministry also informed that currently in India, less than 1/2% of the active cases are on ventilators; 2% are in ICUs; and less than 3.5% are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday (September 3) recorded the highest single-day spike of 83,883 infections, taking the total tally to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to Union health ministry data.