COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 58.24% with pre-emptive, pro-active steps: Health Ministry

New Delhi: COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 58.24% with the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active steps taken by the Centre as well states/UTs for prevention, containment, and management of coronavirus, said a government statement on Friday (June 26).

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,940 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 2,85,636. This has led to the recovery rate touching 58.24% amongst COVID-19 patients.

The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 96,173, and there are 1,89,463 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, the Health Ministry statement said.

Here is the state-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases in the country as on June 26:

#CoronaWatch ▪️ 4,90,401 total confirmed cases

▪️ 2,85,637 cases cured/recovered

▪️ 77,76,228 samples tested Here's the State-wise distribution of #COVID19 cases in the country (as on 26 June, 2020)#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/k7b6g0brCq — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 26, 2020

It further said, "In the quest to expand the COVID-19 testing labs network across the country, ICMR has inducted 11 new labs in the last 24 hours. India now has 1016 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 737 in the government sector and 279 private labs."

The present status is as below:

1. Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 560 (Govt: 359 + Private: 201)

2. TrueNat based testing labs : 369 (Govt: 346 + Private: 23)

3. CBNAAT based testing labs : 87 (Govt: 32 + Private: 55)

The number of samples tested very day continues to steadily grow. During the past 24 hours, 2,15,446 tests have been conducted in the labs. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 77,76,228.