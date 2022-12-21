Covid-19 scare: 3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, behind China’s Covid surge, found in India

New Delhi: Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, the strain which is believed to be driving the new coronavirus infections in China, have been detected in India so far, official sources said Wednesday. The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

China hit by Omicron strain

According to official sources here, Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain, mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of Covid infections in that country.

"The BF.7's high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too," an official source said.

BF.7 is highly transmissible, say experts

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated. It has already been detected in several other countries, including the US, the UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

Covid-19 not over yet, warns Health Minister

In view of a sudden spurt in COVID cases in China and some other countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the situation in the country and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places and get vaccinated. "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

During the meeting, attended by experts and senior officials, the minister was briefed on the global COVID-19 situation and the domestic scenario, including the preparedness of all stakeholders.

Noting that only 27-28 per cent of India's eligible population have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, after the meeting, said people should take the jab and also wear masks in crowded places.

Paul urged people not to panic and said that there was no change in the guidelines for international air travel so far. "People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those with comorbidities and old should especially adhere to this," Paul said. The government will again hold a meeting next week to monitor the situation.

