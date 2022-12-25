topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COVID-19 INDIA

COVID-19 SCARE: Delhi authorities to ascertain readiness of govt hospitals TOMORROW, increase testing

'From Monday onwards, we are going to physically assess the situation at the government hospitals with regard to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc. These details will be available on a Delhi government portal for public viewing from Tuesday,' official said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:25 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

COVID-19 SCARE: Delhi authorities to ascertain readiness of govt hospitals TOMORROW, increase testing

New Delhi: In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, officials will physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, authorities said on Sunday. In pursuance of the central government’s directions, a mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday. Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla chaired a meeting with all district magistrates on Sunday morning and directed them to visit all hospitals and prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available there, a district official said. 

“From Monday onwards, we are going to physically assess the situation at the government hospitals with regard to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc. These details will be available on a Delhi government portal for public viewing from Tuesday,” another official said.

The Delhi government’s coronavirus dashboard was last updated on December 12. “Real-time data will be available on the portal from Tuesday,” the official quoted above said. An official from the northeast district said testing is likely to be ramped up soon. At present around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the entire city.

“Meetings are being held with resident welfare organisations and non-government organisations.They are being asked to create awareness about the emerging situation. “We are likely to launch a door-to-door drive to provide booster doses to vulnerable populations,” the official said. A northwest district official said they are asking everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour — maintaining at least two-feet distance, using masks, avoiding crowded places etc.

A southeast Delhi district official said the situation doesn’t seem alarming right now, but “we are completely prepared”. “We are also going to collate bed availability data at private hospitals which had played a key role in handling the situation during previous Covid waves,” he said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in some countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and that his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.

He had also issued instructions to send all positive cases for genome sequencing, increase precaution dose coverage and manpower in hospitals. He had directed officials to take prior approval for procurement of essential items needed and inspect machines in all hospitals. The CM had asserted that they are self-sufficient in terms of oxygen availability and storage.

During the second Covid wave last year, Delhi had grappled with oxygen shortage with hospitals sending out SOS messages over depleting supplies over social media. 

Live Tv

covid-19 indiaCOVID-19 scareCOVID outbreakcorona virus outbreakCOVID cases surgecovid cases in indiacovid status in chinacurrent covid casesCovid spikecovid case in worldcovid news mumbaicovid active cases in indiaChina COVIDSouth korea covid casescovid cases in world

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022