Covid-19 scare: 'Enjoy festivals but wear masks', says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat as cases rise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (December 25), hosted the 96th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister's monthly radio show is usually released in the last week of every month. This episode, the last for 2022, began at 11 am, PM Modi spoke about various topics such as rising Coronavirus cases globally, and asked Indians to remain alert and follow precautions. Along with that, he also spoke about former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as it is his birth anniversary today. He praised the late revered politician for taking India to "newer heights" in sectors such as - education, foreign policy, and infrastructure.

PM Modi speaks on Covid concern

Speaking about the recent alarm and concern in India about Covid, he said, "We are seeing that Covid cases are rising in many countries in the world. We need to remain careful & wear masks & wash our hands."

He further advised people to celebrate festivals with caution. He said, "Enjoy these festivals a lot, but be a little cautious too. If we are careful, then we will also be safe and there will be no hindrance in our enjoyment. With this, once again many best wishes to all of you."

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat for the year, he said, "Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee took India to newer heights in every sector including education, foreign policy and the field of infrastructure."

'2022 was wonderful for India': PM Modi

Talking about how 2022 was for India, PM stated, "The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' began. India progressed rapidly & became the world's fifth-largest economy."

"My dear countrymen, now we are slowly moving towards the unprecedented milestone of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. I have received letters from many countrymen, in which they have expressed great inquisitiveness about the 100th episode. I would like it if you send me your suggestions for what we should talk about in the 100th episode and how to make it special. Next time we will meet in the year 2023. I wish you all the best for the year 2023," he said in conclusion.

Earlier on November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 95th Edition of `Mann Ki Baat` said that our country is home to the oldest traditions" traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote it and to take it forward as much as possible.

The Prime Minister highlighted how Indian music has been bringing proximity between people not only in India but also abroad. Music relaxes not only the body but also gives joy to the mind, music also connects our society, the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister also gave the example of the Naga Community and the efforts being made by them to preserve and conserve their glorious cultural heritage.

(With PTI inputs)