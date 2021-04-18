Second wave of COVID-19: These different variants of coronavirus are plaguing India

New Delhi: As the second wave of the novel coronavirus strikes with a vengeance, India has been registering record-high number of COVID-19 cases. Adding to the trouble is that different strains of the virus have been found in India. It is said that the new wave of infection is more fierce and infectious.

Different strains are found in different cities, in Punjab and Delhi, it is more likely to be B.1.1.7 (the variant also known as the Kent or the British mutant).

In Maharashtra and neighbouring states, you are more likely to encounter B.1.617 (also known as the ‘double mutant’). Though this was first reported from India, it has also been noted in the UK, the USA, Australia, Singapore, Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, Namibia and South Africa.

The N440K variant reported from Kerala has also been reported from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This variant has been reported in 16 countries.

Variants of South African and Brazilian lineages have also been reported in small numbers in India.

Other mutations too have been reported from different parts of India but these two are presently the variants of concern (VOCs) in India.

There are new symptoms that COVID-19 patients are witnessing with new variants of the. In addition to the typical COVID symptoms such as fever, pain in muscles, dry and persistent cough, and loss of smell and taste, many this time are reporting additional symptoms like conjunctivitis, headache, diarrhea, and discolored fingers and toes Dr Piyush Goel, Senior Consultant- Pulmonary and Critical Care, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurugram was reported as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, India registered 2,61,500 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest so far, and 1,501 deaths. The country has now recorded more than 2 lakh COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days.