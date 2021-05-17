हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19: Seven oxygen generation plants from Germany reach Srinagar

Baseer Ahmad Khan, the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory, received the consignment that came from Frankfurt at Srinagar Airport.

COVID-19: Seven oxygen generation plants from Germany reach Srinagar

Srinagar: Seven oxygen generation plants from Germany reached Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday (May 17).

Baseer Ahmad Khan, the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory, received the consignment that came from Frankfurt at Srinagar Airport.

He said that with the commissioning of these seven plants, the oxygen requirement in the hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir will almost be fulfilled.

Among the seven plants, five will have a capacity of 1000 LPM each, while the two plants will have a capacity of 1500 and 600 LPM.

Khan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LG Manoj Sinha and Air Force through whose efforts the plants were received within just two days, which could otherwise have taken about months.

The advisor said that the supporting infrastructure for the oxygen plants was almost ready. The plants are expected to be installed and commissioned within a few days.

The advisor said that medical oxygen has become an important commodity in the fight against the COVID pandemic and with the commissioning of these plants, the oxygenated bed capacity of the hospitals will be greatly enhanced.

