Covid-19 situation in India better than elsewhere: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Pune: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has lauded India’s fight against the Covid pandemic, saying the government and the healthcare workers contributed largely to tackling the pandemic in the country. The SII CEO made the remark at the inauguration ceremony of Bharti Super Speciality Hospital, Pune. "Everyone is looking at India today our Covid management is one of the major reasons why. It was all possible because of the government, healthcare workers and a common goal to tame the virus," he said. "I have been all over the world but the Covid situation in India is better than anywhere else. I would urge everyone to stay in India," Poonawalla added.

Poonawalla also informed that SII's Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster in the next 10 to 15 days, adding it works very well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Speaking to reporters, Poonawalla, when asked about states and districts not getting Covishield vaccines, said there are ample stocks with the Union government for supply.

"Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield," said Poonawalla.

On the occasion, Poonawalla was conferred with the first Dr Pantangrao Kadam Memorial Award at the hands of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an event to mark the birth anniversary of the late minister and education baron from western Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also lauded SII and its team of scientists for their contribution to India's Covid-19 fight. "We have seen the work done by the Serum Institute team, Aadhar and Cyrusji to show the world what power India is on the back of the world. We are proud of this leadership and team!," tweeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

".@adarpoonawalla ji, We always wanted to say Thank You. The entire nation wanted to say Thank You. So, it is on behalf of the entire nation we say `Thank You for saving us`!" Fadnavis posted.

I'm humbled by your kind words @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. It has been an honour to serve the nation and we will continue to do so. https://t.co/Iankt7rY90 January 8, 2023

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked the public not to panic amid the ongoing global Covid surge but be alert and follow the guidelines issued by the Centre. He added that while Covid would keep mutating and more strains or variants will come to the fore, the citizens shouldn`t be needlessly alarmed and only believe in the information shared by government sources to avoid panic. The Union Health minister said the government is alert and making all necessary preparations to put up a robust pandemic defence.