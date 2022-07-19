New Delhi: In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday (July 19) made face masks mandatory in four districts of the Union Territory. Wearing masks has been made compulsory in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Ramban districts in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, officials were cited as saying by PTI. Ramban District Magistrate Massarat Alam said in an order that a face mask is mandatory for those visiting government offices, health institutes, banks and financial institutions in the district. "In view of rise in the number of covid cases in Ramban, it is hereby ordered that all the persons visiting government offices, health institutes, banks and financial institutes across the district shall compulsorily wear facemasks, failing which no entry shall be allowed to them," the order issued on Tuesday night read.

The order also directed the authorities of educational departments and institutes to ensure face mask is worn by teaching members, staff and students.

Rapid antigen testing on the highway at Banihal, Nashri tunnel and the railway station at Banihal should also be increased to check the transmission of Covid-19 infection, the order said.

The order comes as Covid-19 cases which reduced to below 50 towards the end of May, soared to nearly 1,200 on Monday. On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir logged 333 fresh coronavirus cases, a nearly 120 per cent rise from the previous day's count. The Covid-19 caseload in the UT stands at 4,57,517, while with one new fatality, the death toll mounted to 4,760.

Jammu division reported 187 new cases, 146 cases were from Kashmir valley, the officials were cited by PTI. Currently, Jammu and Kashmir has 1,402 active Covid-19 cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,51,355.

(With agency inputs)

