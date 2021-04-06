COVID-19 spreading quickly, next month 'very very critical', says Centre

New Delhi: The Centre said COVID-19 is spreading at a faster rate in the country and cautioned that the next four weeks are "very very critical" urging people to control the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While, Delhi imposed night curfew in view of the coronavirus surge in infections as the national capital recorded 5,100 fresh cases on Tuesday. The curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force with immediate effect till April 30.

Amid indications that the country may have recorded a single-day rise of over one lakh new COVID-19 cases for the second time surpassing the previous high, two top Central officials on Tuesday night sounded a note of caution.

On Sunday, India registered an all-time high of 1,03,558 cases in the span of a day.

A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the Centre repsonded to the growing demands of relaxing age limit for COVID-19 vaccination climing that the aim is to protect those who are most vulnerable, and not to "administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it".

The Centre has stating that reduced testing, tracking and tracing as well as non-adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour have been the major reasons behind the spike in COVID-19 cases.

While, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to private TV channels urging then to disseminate messages appropriating COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible age group to create greater awareness among people.