COVID-19: Study on mixing and matching Covaxin, Covishield shows better result, says ICMR

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the study on mixing and matching of two COVID vaccines, namely Covaxin and Covishield, shows better results. “Study on mixing & matching of COVID vaccines, Covaxin&Covishield shows better result,” said ICMR.

“Immunisation with combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity,” said the study.

Earlier, a PTI report quoted the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as saying that the purpose of this research study is to evaluate whether a person can be given two different vaccine shots or not.

“The SEC (subject expert committee) after detailed deliberations recommended granting permission to CMC, Vellore for conducting the phase-4 clinical trial covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield,” PTI had quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, India recorded 39,070 new COVID-19 cases and 491 related deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday (August 8, 2021), informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country now has registered a total of 3.19 crore coronavirus infections and has witnessed 4,27,862 fatalities, since the pandemic started.

