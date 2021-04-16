COVID-19 surge: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy appeals to PM Narendra Modi for 60 lakh vaccine doses

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday (April 16) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to give instructions to concerned officials of Health Ministry to supply 60 lakh doses of vaccine to the state. "I request you to instruct the concerns officials of Health Ministry to supply 60 lakh doses of vaccine to my state," the letter read.

This comes two days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter to the Centre, saying the number of active caseload of COVID-19 in the state is expected to double in the next 15 days. According to PTI, he also said the medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day. Citing logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states, Thackeray also sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, on April 15, Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed officials to give wide publicity to 104 services, including ensuring hospital beds and treatment, as well as for any coronavirus-related queries. People calling 104 to request a coronavirus test should be directed to their respective primary health centre, sub centre or village clinic, he said.

"Ambulance services should be provided and the treatment should be expedited with the help of ASHA workers... Health of the people in home isolation should be followed up," he said. Reddy directed officials to allot the 1902 number to receive grievances.

The Chief Minister also told officials not to compromise on tests, treatment, medicines, sanitation and quality of food in hospitals to ensure that patients do not suffer. Officials are also asked to fix the cost of treatment in private hospitals and ensure that they do not overcharge patients.

"Fee and charges for treatment should be displayed at hospitals and the details on whom to complain if the hospitals charge more should be displayed in the hospitals... the cost of medicines, tablets and injections should also be displayed," he said, calling for strict action against profiteering hospitals.

Stressing that there should be no scarcity of coronavirus beds, he told officials to maintain records of availability of beds in Arogyasri empanelled hospitals and private hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)