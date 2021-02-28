हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19 surge in six states adds to over 86% of new cases in past 24 hours: Centre

The Centre in a press release named states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and Karnataka as witnessing a rise in new COVID-19 cases which have added to nearly 86.37% of the fresh infections reported in India within the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 surge in six states adds to over 86% of new cases in past 24 hours: Centre
File photo

New Delhi: A surge in coronavirus cases in six states on Sunday (February 28) have contributed to a sharp rise in the number of new cases reported in India within the last 24 hours adding to nearly 86.37% of the fresh infections in the country.

The Centre confirmed the development in a press release naming Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and Karnataka as the six states witnessing a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, on February 27 the cabinet secretary chaired a high-level review meeting with States/UTs who have registered a surge in cases which include Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, MP, Gujarat, Punjab, J&K and West Bengal.

The Centre has also deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir (UT) to ascertain the reasons for the spike in new infections.

India’s active caseload on Sunday was at 1,64,511. In the last 24 hours the country registered 16,752 new cases.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases among all states with 8,623, followed by Kerala with 3,792 new cases. Punjab is next on the list with 593 new cases.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19covid-19 in india
Next
Story

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod quits, here's why

Must Watch

PT25M5S

Taal Thok Ke: Is the revenge for removing 370 being taken from Hindus?