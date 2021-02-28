COVID-19 surge in six states adds to over 86% of new cases in past 24 hours: Centre

New Delhi: A surge in coronavirus cases in six states on Sunday (February 28) have contributed to a sharp rise in the number of new cases reported in India within the last 24 hours adding to nearly 86.37% of the fresh infections in the country.

The Centre confirmed the development in a press release naming Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and Karnataka as the six states witnessing a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Kerala, #Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, TN & Gujarat continue to report upsurge in #COVID Cases Centre advises States to maintain Strict Vigil, undertake measures for Effective Containment High Level central teams rushed to States/UTs witnessing spikehttps://t.co/pNkeao23ul pic.twitter.com/eBin7aAGq4 — PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, on February 27 the cabinet secretary chaired a high-level review meeting with States/UTs who have registered a surge in cases which include Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, MP, Gujarat, Punjab, J&K and West Bengal.

The Centre has also deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir (UT) to ascertain the reasons for the spike in new infections.

India’s active caseload on Sunday was at 1,64,511. In the last 24 hours the country registered 16,752 new cases.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases among all states with 8,623, followed by Kerala with 3,792 new cases. Punjab is next on the list with 593 new cases.