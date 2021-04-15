COVID-19 surge: Odisha suspends Class 10 and 12 board examinations

New Delhi: The Odisha government on Thursday (April 15) suspended Class 10 and 12 board examinations in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The students of Classes 9 and 11 of the academic year 2020-2021 will be promoted to Class 10 and 12 respectively without any exams.

“CM Naveen Patnaik orders suspension of all 10th and 12th board exams in the state in view of COVID situation. All students of Class 9 and 11 in academic year 2020-21 will be prompted to the 10th and 12th standards respectively. They do not have to take any tests for this,” ANI quoted Odisha CMO as saying.