Covid-19 surge: West Bengal reports 14,022 fresh cases, nearly 5K more than yesterday

Kolkata: In a massive spike in Covid-19 cases, West Bengal reported 14,022 fresh cases on Wednesday. This is 4,949 more than previous day, and the tally has now jumped to 16,78,323, the Health Department informed.

Capital Kolkata reportedly saw a single day spike of 6,170. Containment zones in Kolkata increased from 25 to 48 due to the increase in Covid-19 patients. West Bengal government on Wednesday announced postponement of the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, scheduled to begin from January 7, because of the COVID surge in the state as well as the rest of the country.

The state reported 17 deaths and 6,438 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Earlier, in view of the evolving Covid situation and rising number of new cases in Kolkata, BJP national president JP Nadda's scheduled visit to West Bengal on January 9-10 was postponed, the state's BJP unit informed.

Earlier, as many as 37 people, including 28 medical students of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in West Bengal`s Siliguri tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjay Mallick, Medical Superintendent, and Vice-Principal, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital informed that 28 medical students, 7 nursing staff and 2 medical staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. "Situation is very alarming because the number of cases is increasing rapidly. We are still working with a full team of doctors. But if they get affected, there might be a problem in running the hospital," he said.

