COVID-19

West Bengal: 28 students of North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri test COVID positive

 28 medical students, 7 nursing staff and 2 medical staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Representational image

Siliguri: As many as 37 people, including 28 medical students of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in West Bengal`s Siliguri have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjay Mallick, Medical Superintendent, and Vice-Principal, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital informed that 28 medical students, 7 nursing staff and 2 medical staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. "Situation is very alarming because the number of cases is increasing rapidly. We are still working with a full team of doctors. But if they get affected, there might be a problem in running the hospital," he said.

On Tuesday, as many as 19 people, including 14 students of the hospital were tested positive. Meanwhile, West Bengal has reported 9,073 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin stated on Tuesday. The active cases in the state now stand at 25,475. The state has also witnessed 16 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 19,810. As many as 3,768 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

