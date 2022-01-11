Covid-19 surge: Work from Home mandate for all private offices in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday (January 11) directed closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories, amid rising number of COVID-19 cases. The Delhi government reportedly also belives that Covid-19 peak will hit the capital in a matter of days!

Private offices, which were till now operating with 50 per cent work force, have been asked to follow the practice of work from home.

An order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority also directed for closing of restaurants and bars in the city. However, restaurants have been allowed home delivery and take away food items. Government offices in the city are also currently working with 50 per cent attendance.

Here's DDMA's order in a nutshell:

- All private offices will be closed in Delhi, employees to work from home

- Only those who are exempted (Exempted Category) can keep private offices offices

- DDMA's decision comes in view of increasing cases of corona in Delhi

- Order to close bars and restaurants in Delhi; they will have takeaway only

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain told NDTV, "The peak has already arrived, or will come in a day or two. It (peak) will happen this week definitely. Cases should start falling after that. But it's possible we may enforce another curfew, just to remind people not to lower their guard."

Meanwhile, India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday (January 11).

The active cases rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Of the total 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far.

