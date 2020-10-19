COVID-19 tally in India breaches 75-lakh mark, new cases drop below 60,000

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 75-lakh mark on Monday (October 19, 2020) as new cases dropped below 60,000 for the second time this month. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 new deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.
The total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 75,50,273 which includes 7,72,055 active cases and 66,63,608 cured/discharged cases showed the Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 1,14,610.
On October 13, India had last registered daily cases below 60,000. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day.
Here's the state-wise tally of India's COVID data:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|184
|5
|3868
|20
|56
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|36474
|628
|740229
|4591
|6429
|23
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2824
|179
|10552
|237
|30
|4
|Assam
|28158
|284
|171683
|599
|868
|3
|5
|Bihar
|10584
|264
|192783
|1164
|996
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|884
|31
|12554
|94
|208
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|26750
|430
|132168
|2285
|1478
|39
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|54
|5
|3127
|8
|2
|9
|Delhi
|23292
|408
|301716
|2863
|6009
|28
|10
|Goa
|3648
|179
|36395
|360
|544
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|14414
|151
|141515
|1233
|3635
|9
|12
|Haryana
|10042
|223
|138351
|1175
|1640
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2630
|50
|16069
|217
|268
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8677
|27
|77886
|598
|1379
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|6502
|74
|89011
|452
|839
|7
|16
|Karnataka
|109283
|1383
|645825
|8344
|10478
|51
|17
|Kerala
|95299
|801
|245399
|8410
|1161
|22
|18
|Ladakh
|917
|16
|4615
|80
|66
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13281
|417
|144134
|1427
|2773
|20
|20
|Maharashtra
|183456
|2294
|1369810
|11204
|42115
|150
|21
|Manipur
|3606
|19
|11741
|298
|116
|5
|22
|Meghalaya
|2151
|144
|6282
|248
|75
|23
|Mizoram
|105
|3
|2148
|3
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1583
|53
|6206
|65
|27
|25
|Odisha
|20392
|605
|246837
|2610
|1135
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|4277
|143
|28290
|306
|574
|27
|Punjab
|5735
|495
|117883
|958
|4012
|13
|28
|Rajasthan
|21139
|116
|150379
|2088
|1748
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|272
|3
|3265
|32
|60
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|39121
|1071
|637637
|4929
|10642
|56
|31
|Telengana
|21098
|952
|200686
|1896
|1275
|4
|32
|Tripura
|2672
|245
|26550
|328
|331
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5728
|190
|51369
|183
|927
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|32896
|1524
|415592
|3981
|6658
|29
|35
|West Bengal
|33927
|806
|281053
|3113
|6056
|64
|Total#
|772055
|11256
|6663608
|66399
|114610
|579
The national recovery rate has improved to 88.26 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,50,83,976 samples have been tested up to October 18 with 8,59,786 samples being tested on Sunday.