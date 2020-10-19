COVID-19 tally in India breaches 75-lakh mark, new cases drop below 60,000

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 75-lakh mark on Monday (October 19, 2020) as new cases dropped below 60,000 for the second time this month. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 new deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 75,50,273 which includes 7,72,055 active cases and 66,63,608 cured/discharged cases showed the Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 1,14,610.

On October 13, India had last registered daily cases below 60,000. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day.

Here's the state-wise tally of India's COVID data:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 184 5 3868 20 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 36474 628 740229 4591 6429 23 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2824 179 10552 237 30 4 Assam 28158 284 171683 599 868 3 5 Bihar 10584 264 192783 1164 996 6 6 Chandigarh 884 31 12554 94 208 1 7 Chhattisgarh 26750 430 132168 2285 1478 39 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 54 5 3127 8 2 9 Delhi 23292 408 301716 2863 6009 28 10 Goa 3648 179 36395 360 544 6 11 Gujarat 14414 151 141515 1233 3635 9 12 Haryana 10042 223 138351 1175 1640 13 Himachal Pradesh 2630 50 16069 217 268 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8677 27 77886 598 1379 7 15 Jharkhand 6502 74 89011 452 839 7 16 Karnataka 109283 1383 645825 8344 10478 51 17 Kerala 95299 801 245399 8410 1161 22 18 Ladakh 917 16 4615 80 66 19 Madhya Pradesh 13281 417 144134 1427 2773 20 20 Maharashtra 183456 2294 1369810 11204 42115 150 21 Manipur 3606 19 11741 298 116 5 22 Meghalaya 2151 144 6282 248 75 23 Mizoram 105 3 2148 3 0 24 Nagaland 1583 53 6206 65 27 25 Odisha 20392 605 246837 2610 1135 14 26 Puducherry 4277 143 28290 306 574 27 Punjab 5735 495 117883 958 4012 13 28 Rajasthan 21139 116 150379 2088 1748 13 29 Sikkim 272 3 3265 32 60 1 30 Tamil Nadu 39121 1071 637637 4929 10642 56 31 Telengana 21098 952 200686 1896 1275 4 32 Tripura 2672 245 26550 328 331 2 33 Uttarakhand 5728 190 51369 183 927 3 34 Uttar Pradesh 32896 1524 415592 3981 6658 29 35 West Bengal 33927 806 281053 3113 6056 64 Total# 772055 11256 6663608 66399 114610 579

The national recovery rate has improved to 88.26 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,50,83,976 samples have been tested up to October 18 with 8,59,786 samples being tested on Sunday.