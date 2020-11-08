COVID-19 tally in India crosses 85 lakh mark with 45,674 new cases

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, showed the Ministry of Health data.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.

There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data in India:

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 175 9 4206 12 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21434 391 812517 2747 6779 11 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1559 44 13785 106 45 2 4 Assam 6758 309 200939 555 940 2 5 Bihar 6287 231 213513 1061 1136 7 6 Chandigarh 815 43 13978 53 232 2 7 Chhattisgarh 23256 190 173872 1359 2434 22 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 32 5 3239 6 2 9 Delhi 40258 536 383614 6338 6912 79 10 Goa 2036 22 42239 183 641 8 11 Gujarat 12124 110 163640 931 3753 5 12 Haryana 15713 356 162814 1638 1897 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 4198 353 20243 210 371 10 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5584 161 91225 688 1528 5 15 Jharkhand 4566 73 98776 411 897 2 16 Karnataka 33339 1 799439 2235 11369 22 17 Kerala 83377 53 395624 7120 1668 28 18 Ladakh 816 32 5894 40 80 19 Madhya Pradesh 7736 60 165715 792 3017 13 20 Maharashtra 100068 2939 1569090 6748 45115 150 21 Manipur 3223 385 16714 622 194 3 22 Meghalaya 995 11 8959 55 93 2 23 Mizoram 562 17 2526 41 2 24 Nagaland 1074 74 8336 54 45 25 Odisha 11873 328 286857 1683 1410 17 26 Puducherry 1212 428 33932 495 600 2 27 Punjab 4827 55 127821 517 4310 15 28 Rajasthan 16327 50 191132 1778 1979 13 29 Sikkim 314 31 3805 19 76 1 30 Tamil Nadu 18966 36 711198 2352 11324 25 31 Telengana 19890 46 229064 1481 1377 5 32 Tripura 1302 16 29858 66 357 1 33 Uttarakhand 3890 154 60083 337 1063 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 22991 141 465250 2010 7180 25 35 West Bengal 35088 469 359071 4339 7235 58 Total# 512665 3967 7868968 49082 126121 559

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,?30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. The COVID-19 cases went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have been tested up to November 7 with 11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.