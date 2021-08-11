COVID-19 third wave scare: Schools in Himachal Pradesh shut till August 22

New Delhi: Amid scare of the third possible COVID-19 wave, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to shut schools, except for residential ones, till August 22. The government had reopened schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 earlier.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (August 10) chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, ANI reported. The educational department will form SOPs for the residential schools to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Teaching and non-teaching staff will be required to attend the school.

An order issued after the cabinet meeting stated, "The situation of COVID-19 in the state has been reviewed. It is observed that the number of COVID-19 active cases and positivity rate are increasing in the state and the situation is still precarious."

The state government had allowed reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from August 2. While students of standard 5th and 8th were also permitted to visit schools for doubt clearances from August 2.

Meanwhile, to stem the spread of COVID-19, the state government has made it mandatory for tourists to carry negative RT-PCR reports not more than 72 hours old, Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) report of 24 hours or COVID-19 vaccination certificate with both doses to enter the state from August 13. The advisory released on late Tuesday read, "All persons intending to visit State shall carry their COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours w.E.F. 13th August, 2021."

Himachal Pradesh reported 419 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per official data on Tuesday. The total number of infections and fatalities have reached 2,08,616 and 3,521 respectively.

(With agency inputs)