हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Ukraine holds talks with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for Covaxin supplies

A three-member delegation from Ukraine visited Bharat Biotech facilities and held discussions to secure supplies for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday, the European nation discussed opportunities for Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.

COVID-19: Ukraine holds talks with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for Covaxin supplies

Hyderabad: A high-power delegation from Ukraine led by its Health Minister Dr Maksym Stepanov visited the Bharat Biotech facilities and held discussions to secure supplies for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday (February 24, 2021).

The three-member delegation visited the Bio-Safety Level 3 manufacturing facility and discussed opportunities for Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine for COVID-19, the pharma company said in a press release.

"It was an absolute privilege to host the Honble Minister of Health from Ukraine Dr Maksym Stepanov at our state-of-the-art facility and showcase our world-class capabilities in the manufacture and supply of vaccinesand research and product development. We discussed potential timelines for the supply of Covaxin to Ukraine on a priority and the prospects of a partnership for our BBV 154 intranasal vaccine," Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited said.

As one of India's top vaccine makers, BBIL is at the forefront of humanity's battle against COVID-19 and stands fully committed to meeting the vaccine requirements of various countries promptly and efficiently," he said.

Stepanov said his team had a very good interaction with the members at Bharat Biotech and it was a great experience to take a tour of the facility and inspect its impressive manufacturing capabilities.

"We will soon firm up the Covaxin delivery plan for the mass vaccination of our people, and further strengthen our partnership on intranasal vaccine supplies after initial results from its phase 1 trials," he said.

Covaxin finished Phase-3 trials and is currently being used as part of the nationwide immunization programme for frontline workers after the Central Licensing Authority has granted permission for the sale or distribution of Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

COVID-19: Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Centre deputes high-level teams to 10 states

Must Watch

PT9M57S

Bollywood Breaking: When Madhuri-Sridevi met after years