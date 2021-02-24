COVID-19: Ukraine holds talks with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for Covaxin supplies

Hyderabad: A high-power delegation from Ukraine led by its Health Minister Dr Maksym Stepanov visited the Bharat Biotech facilities and held discussions to secure supplies for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday (February 24, 2021).

The three-member delegation visited the Bio-Safety Level 3 manufacturing facility and discussed opportunities for Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine for COVID-19, the pharma company said in a press release.

"It was an absolute privilege to host the Honble Minister of Health from Ukraine Dr Maksym Stepanov at our state-of-the-art facility and showcase our world-class capabilities in the manufacture and supply of vaccinesand research and product development. We discussed potential timelines for the supply of Covaxin to Ukraine on a priority and the prospects of a partnership for our BBV 154 intranasal vaccine," Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited said.

As one of India's top vaccine makers, BBIL is at the forefront of humanity's battle against COVID-19 and stands fully committed to meeting the vaccine requirements of various countries promptly and efficiently," he said.

Stepanov said his team had a very good interaction with the members at Bharat Biotech and it was a great experience to take a tour of the facility and inspect its impressive manufacturing capabilities.

"We will soon firm up the Covaxin delivery plan for the mass vaccination of our people, and further strengthen our partnership on intranasal vaccine supplies after initial results from its phase 1 trials," he said.

Covaxin finished Phase-3 trials and is currently being used as part of the nationwide immunization programme for frontline workers after the Central Licensing Authority has granted permission for the sale or distribution of Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations.