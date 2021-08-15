COVID unlock: Schools in several states set to reopen soon, here are the latest updates

New Delhi: More and more states are announcing the reopening of schools and other educational institutions for offline classes as the they record a dip in the number of novel coronavirus cases.

Some states have already fixed the date for resuming of teaching-learning activities and are calling senior students of classes 9 and above back to school. Though, experts say students from lower classes should be allowed to visit schools first, in the first phase of graded unlocking.

Here's the status of reopening of schools in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan from August 16:

Uttar Pradesh to begin classes from August 16

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP has announced the reopening of schools for classes 9th to 12th from August 16. Schools will be opened with 50 per cent attendance. Students have been asked to compulsorily wear masks along with strict adherence to social distancing. While, class for students of 6 to 8 will start from September 1.

Maharashtra schools to restart from August 17

Classes for students of 11th and 12th will open from August 17. Preparations for reopening schools in both rural and urban areas in Maharashtra are complete. But, as per latest input, schools may not open in Maharashtra from August 17, yet. Further, details are awaited.

Bihar schools to reopen from August 16

Students of classes 1 to 8 have been called to school beginning August 16. While, classes 9th to 12th have been attending school since August 7.

Rajasthan schools will open after August 16

School and colleges in Rajasthan can be reopen after August 15. In the first phase, schools from class 9 to 12 will open. In the second phase, schools can be opened for students of classes 1 to 8. Earlier, the Ashok Gehlot government had announced to open the school from August 1.

Jharkhand schools reopened on August 2

In Jharkhand, schools reopened on August 2. However, classes from class 9 to class 12 started from August 9.

Madhya Pradesh schools reopened on July 26

Classes 11th and 12th were reopened in Madhya Pradesh from July 26. While, schools of 9th and 10th reopened from August 5. During this, the school has been asked to strictly follow the coronavirus guidelines.