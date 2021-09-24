हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19 update: India records 31,382 new cases, 318 deaths in 24 hours, 19,682 infections in Kerala

India recorded 32,542 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,28,48,273. The active caseload now stands at 3,00,162. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 31,382 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,35,94,803 and the total death toll to 4,46,368, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (September 24, 2021). 

The country also recorded 32,542 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,28,48,273 and the active caseload now stands at 3,00,162. A reduction of 1,478 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Out of these, Kerala contributed 19,682 fresh cases and 152 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,79,310 and fatalities to 24,191.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,99,32,709 samples have been tested up to September 23, 2021 for COVID-19. Of these 15,65,696 samples were tested on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Fake COVID vaccine certificate alert! Black market has grown 10 times, says report

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 percent, the highest since March 2020, while the daily positivity rate stands at two percent, and has remained below three percent for the last 23 days. 

Meanwhile, in order to make COVID-19 vaccine more accessible, the Centre on Thursday (September 23, 2021) said that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be inoculated at their homes. 

Addressing a press conference, Niti Aayog Member Health Dr V K Paul said, “I am pleased to inform that an advisory has been issued to make arrangements for 'vaccination at home' for those who have disabilities or are differently challenged, in line with COVID SOPs.” 

