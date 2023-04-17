Covid-19 Update: India Records 9,111 New Cases, 27 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while active cases jumped to 60,313, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Monday. The death toll rose to 5,31,141, with a total number of 27 deaths. The total tally of the Covid case was 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226). The daily positivity rate was 8.40 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 4.94 percent. According to the ministry, active cases now account for 0.13 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.68 percent.

The number of individuals who have recovered from the illness has risen to 4,42,35,772, with a case fatality rate of 1.19 percent. According to the ministry's website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.

The state health agency reported 650 new coronavirus infections and two fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 81,55,839 and the death toll to 1,48,479. The state had documented 660 cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 the day before. There were 182 new cases reported in Mumbai.

Covid cases in Delhi

The state health department recorded 1,634 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with a positive rate of 29.68%, in a bulletin issued on Sunday.

Masks made mandatory in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

Authorities in Tamil Nadu`s Ranipet have made wearing face masks mandatory in the district amid a surge in Covid cases in the state. District Collector S. Valarmathi has also directed people to maintain social distancing in crowded areas.

Here's what expert says about booster dose

Dr Sanjay Rai, the professor of Community Medicine, at AIIMS Hospital, Delhi, is of the opinion that at this point in time, a booster dose of the vaccine can do more harm than good. Talking to ANI, Dr. Sanjay said, "Due to the mutation in the RNA virus, the cases will continue to increase and decrease. This situation will continue like this in the coming times as well. There is no need to panic about this. The people that will get infected with the new variants will create new immunity. But despite all this, the more important thing is whether the severity, hospitalization, or death rate is increasing.