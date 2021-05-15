हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 update: India records over 3.26 lakh new infections, caseload mounts to 2.43 crore

India currently has 36,73,802 active coronavirus cases.  

COVID-19 update: India records over 3.26 lakh new infections, caseload mounts to 2.43 crore
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: India recorded over 3.26 lakh new COVID-19 cases that took its total caseload to 2.43 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday (May 15, 2021).

There were 3,26,098 fresh infections, besides 3,890 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The country, going through the second wave of the pandemic, now has 2,43,72,907 cases, of which, 2,04,32,898 have recovered, while 2,66,207 have died so far.

India currently has 36,73,802 active cases and 12 states cumulatively account for over 80 per cent of the country's total active cases with Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala being the worst hit.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crores. Around 3.25 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the WHO said that the COVID-19 situation in India remains hugely concerning, 'with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths'.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that WHO is responding and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical supplies to help India fight the second wave of coronavirus.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday also warned that the 'Indian variant' is more transmissible. Johnson said that since Monday, the UK has seen further clusters of the B.1.617.2, the COVID-19 variant first observed in India.

He stated that it has so far been reported especially in Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen and some other parts of the country.

"At this stage, there are some important unknowns. We believe this variant is more transmissible than the previous one – in other words, it passes more easily from person to person - but we don't know by how much," the UK PM said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Sultan risked lives of his people for his false Shan-o-Shaukat: Congress attacks PM Narendra Modi over Vaccine Maitri

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day