Covid-19 Update: India Sees Decline In Cases, Reports 1,839 New Infections

New Delhi: India saw a decline in Covid-19 cases on Monday as the country registered 1,839 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country had recorded 2,380 cases on Sunday. As per the ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.49 percent while the weekly positivity dipped to 2.17 percent from 2.38 percent on Sunday.

The number of active cases country came down from 27,212 to 25,178. As many as 3,861 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total recoveries to 4,44,14,599.

The recovery rate is currently 98.76 percent. A total of 439 vaccination doses have been administered during this period, whereas 220.66 crore total vaccinations have been administered so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In view of a surge in Covid-19 cases, last month, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation. During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India. The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the PMO stated earlier. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the Covid-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency.