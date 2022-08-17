NewsIndia
COVID-19 Updates: Over 9,000 fresh cases, 36 deaths reported in last 24 hours in India

More than 9,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the nation, making the total tally 4,42,86,258.

  • Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections
  • The death toll climbed to 5,27,134 with 36 new fatalities
  • COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that taking its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,27,134 with 36 new fatalities, including six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.38 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,54,064, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

So far, 208.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4, 3 crores on June 23 last year and 4 crores on January 25 this year.

The 30 new fatalities include six from Punjab; five from Karnataka; three each from Delhi and Rajasthan; two each from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand; and one each from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal.

