Corona Update: With the increase in the cases of Corona in the capital Delhi, the process of restrictions has started again. The Delhi government has once again made masks mandatory in public places with immediate effect. Now a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in Delhi. Let us tell you that for the last few days, there has been an increase in corona cases in Delhi. So far 40 people have died in Delhi due to Covid in August.

Triple Increase In Number of Deaths

According to the data of the Health Department, along with the corona cases in the capital Delhi, the death toll is also increasing. So far 40 people have died due to Covid in August, while in the last 10 days of July, 14 people were killed by the corona virus, that is, there has been a nearly triple increase in the number of deaths due to the epidemic.

Death Numbers are Concerning

According to government data, Delhi has two on August 1, three on August 2, five on August 3, four on August 4, two on August 5, one on August 6, two on August 7, six on August 8, and one August 9. Eight deaths were recorded on August 7 and 10. At the same time, on July 22 and 23, there were two deaths each on July 24, 25, 26 and 27 respectively, while no infected died on July 28. Apart from this, one patient each died on 29 and 30 July and no infected died on 31 July.

Opinion of Experts

However, experts and officials say that only those people who are already suffering from any disease or who have cancer, TB or any other serious disease are dying due to infection. A government official said that in most of the deaths, the patient was suffering from Covid by chance as he was already undergoing treatment for other ailments.

Significantly, on Wednesday, 2,146 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Delhi and eight patients died while the infection rate stood at 17.83 percent. This information has been given in the data released by the Health Department. After 180 days in the national capital, so many patients have died due to Covid-19. Earlier on February 13, 12 patients died due to Covid-19 in Delhi.