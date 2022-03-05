Covid-19 updates: India reports 5,921 new infections, 289 deaths, daily positivity rate at 0.63%

New Delhi: Following a steady fall in daily Covid-19 infections, India reported 5,921 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday (March 5). With 289 fatalities in the span of 24 hours, the death toll reached 5,14,878.

The daily positivity rate further declined to 0.63% from 0.69% a day before, while the weekly positivity rate also dipped to 0.84 per cent from 0.90 per cent on Friday.

Around 11,651 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,23,78,721.

On March 4, India had registered 6,396 new Covid-19 cases and 201 deaths.

The daily Covid-19 cases have been less than one lakh for 27 consecutive days in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 9,40,905 samples were tested on March 4. The total samples tested for coronavirus up to March 4 have mounted to 77,19,14,261.

Meanwhile, India has administered more than 178.55 crore vaccine doses in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19. Over 24.62 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As per the health ministry data, a total of 2,05,07,232 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above. Out of the total booster doses, 42,29,049 jabs were given to healthcare workers, 63,53,448 to frontline workers and 99,24,735 to those above 60 years of age. While in the 15-18 years age group, 5,52,63,296 first doses and 3,01,57,910 second doses have been inoculated.

(With agency inputs)

