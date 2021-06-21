हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccination: Andhra Pradesh creates new record by inoculating 13.45 lakh people in a day

Andhra Pradesh set a new record by administering over a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the day.

COVID-19 vaccination: Andhra Pradesh creates new record by inoculating 13.45 lakh people in a day
Photo courtesy: PTI

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (June 20) set a new record by administering over a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the day. “A total of 13,45,004 people were vaccinated at 4,589 vaccination centres in a single day across the state,” Andhra Pradesh Health Department said in a statement on Sunday. Notably, a mega vaccination drive was undertaken by the state health machinery on the orders of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Health secretary Anil Singhal said the state has improved its earlier record of vaccinating six lakh people in a single day.

Singhal said so far 96 lakh people have received the first dose of the vaccine in the state. He said if the Centre supplies vaccine doses on the basis of consumption, Andhra Pradesh has good chances of receiving more doses.

He said the number of Covid cases was gradually coming down. The Health Secretary said the administration was ready to tackle a possible third wave. As part of the preparedness, the Health Department will ensure the storage of medicines and oxygen.

Singhal said the state has ordered 60,000 vials of Amphotericin-B injection for the treatment of black fungus cases.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 5,646 fresh COVID-19 cases from one lakh tests, while 7,772 people recovered and another 50 succumbed to the virus in 24 hours ending at 9 am on Sunday. The gross positives have now mounted to 18,50,563 and the recoveries increased to 17,75,176, a health department bulletin said. The cumulative toll was 12,319. The active caseload in the state has now reduced to 63,068, the bulletin added.

