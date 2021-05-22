COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces to extend to kin of employees: Centre

New Delhi: The union government has announced that vaccination drives at workplaces can now be extended to all the employees as well as their dependents and family members.

Mr Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary of the National Health Mission announced the notification. "Covid-19 vaccination at workplace (Govt and Private) COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may be extended to all employees of the workplace." The notification said.

The family members and dependants of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with #COVID19 vaccination at the industrial CVCs and the workplace CVCs: Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry writes to States/UTs pic.twitter.com/BzubHGmA03 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

The notification further added that "The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with COVID-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCs and Workplace CVCs."

However, the Central government added that for vaccinating beneficiaries in industrial and private CVCs, the vaccine doses will have to be procured by the private hospitals with which the employers tie-up for the inoculation drive.

In the case of government vaccination centres, beneficiaries who are of age 45 years old or above are eligible to get the jab for free from among the doses supplied by the Centre to the states and UTs, the notification added.

Live TV