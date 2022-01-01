COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group: Registrations on CoWIN to begin today, here's how to get a slot

New Delhi: Amid the Omicron threat, the CoWIN registrations for the COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group will begin on the occasion of New Year on Saturday (January 1, 2021).

In this vaccination drive, both walk-in and online registration (through CoWIN) facilities are available for 15-18-year-olds.

While the CoWIN registrations will begin from January 1, the onsite registration will commence from January 3.

How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot

Visit the official CoWIN portal at cowin.gov.in

Sign in using one of the three options – 1. Mobile Number and OTP, 2. Arogya Setu account, or 3. Umang account

After registration, book an appointment by selecting your preferred date and time

Choose the vaccination centre from the list provided

Complete your appointment

Here's a simple tutorial for booking an appointment:

Check the simple procedure to register yourself for COVID-19 vaccination. Get your coronavirus shot at the earliest to help India fight the second wave of coronavirus. Issued in public interest#covid19 #coronavirus #covidvaccine #coronavaccination pic.twitter.com/GEi9NDk9K5 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) April 27, 2021

Individuals will be required to furnish a valid identity document such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter Card etc. After getting vaccinated, they will receive a certificate for the same.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 is scheduled to begin from January 3, 2022, while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories will commence from January 10.

In the age group of 15-18 years, only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be administered

Over 145 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145 crores on Friday with more than 52 lakh vaccine doses being administered in the day.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year."

Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/Tjc4j1GJqy — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 31, 2021

As many as 49,98,44,248 first doses and 33,35,17,687 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across the country since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

Cumulatively, 84,46,46,530 first doses and 60,62,77,739 second doses have been administered, the ministry said.

