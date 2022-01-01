COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group: Registrations on CoWIN to begin today, here's how to get a slot

New Delhi: Amid the Omicron threat, the CoWIN registrations for the COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group will begin on the occasion of New Year on Saturday (January 1, 2021).
In this vaccination drive, both walk-in and online registration (through CoWIN) facilities are available for 15-18-year-olds.
While the CoWIN registrations will begin from January 1, the onsite registration will commence from January 3.
How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot
- Visit the official CoWIN portal at cowin.gov.in
- Sign in using one of the three options – 1. Mobile Number and OTP, 2. Arogya Setu account, or 3. Umang account
- After registration, book an appointment by selecting your preferred date and time
- Choose the vaccination centre from the list provided
- Complete your appointment
Individuals will be required to furnish a valid identity document such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter Card etc. After getting vaccinated, they will receive a certificate for the same.
As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 is scheduled to begin from January 3, 2022, while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories will commence from January 10.
In the age group of 15-18 years, only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be administered
Over 145 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145 crores on Friday with more than 52 lakh vaccine doses being administered in the day.
In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year."
As many as 49,98,44,248 first doses and 33,35,17,687 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across the country since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.
Cumulatively, 84,46,46,530 first doses and 60,62,77,739 second doses have been administered, the ministry said.