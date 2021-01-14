हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi will take place at 81 locations from January 16: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (January 14) informed that COVID-19 vaccination that is scheduled to start on Saturday (January 16) will be done across 81 locations in the national capital.

COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi will take place at 81 locations from January 16: CM Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (January 14) informed that COVID-19 vaccination that is scheduled to start on Saturday (January 16) will be done across 81 locations in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal said this after chairing a high-level meeting with the officials from the Health Department to review preparations under the Delhi government`s COVID-19 vaccination roll-out plan.

Talking about the COVID-19 vaccine doses received by Delhi and the rollout plan for the coronavirus vaccination programme, Kejriwal during a press conference after the meeting said, "So far, we have received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre.

Each person will be administered two doses and the Centre provides 10 per cent extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers."

"Vaccination will be done at 81 locations in Delhi on 16th January. Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day. Vaccination will be done on four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday," said Kejriwal."We will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days & then to 1,000 centres across Delhi," he added.

Delhi on Thursday (January 14) reported 357 new cases of coronavirus taking the total count of cases to 6,31,249. So far a total of 109 deaths from the UK strain of coronavirus were reported from across the country with seven new cases.

