COVID-19 vaccination: Online registration and prior appointment not mandatory for 18+, says Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) said that online registration and prior appointment are not mandatory for 18+ for the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "Pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail of vaccination services."

It added that anyone aged 18+ can directly go to the nearest vaccination Center where the vaccinator performs the 'on-site registration' and provides vaccination in the same visit.

GoI is committed to provide #VaccineForAll under world’s #LargestVaccineDrive Prior registration on #COWIN is not required to get vaccinated.

Walk-in & assisted registrations are being facilitated for citizens above 18y of age at all #COVID19 vaccination centres in the country. pic.twitter.com/3RTtKX8qI9 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 15, 2021

The Ministry of Health stated that the facilitated registration through the Common Service Centers (CSCs) on Co-WIN, 'is just one of the many modes of registration on Co-WIN'.

"The facilitators such as health workers or ASHAs, also mobilize beneficiaries in rural areas and those residing in urban slums, for on-site registration and vaccination directly at the nearest vaccination centers," it said.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccination: Here's how to make a correction in your certificate on Co-WIN platform

It added that the facility for assisted registrations through the 1075 Help Line has also been operationalized.

The Centre also stated that these modes are specifically operationalised for rural areas and are functional. It said that as of June 13, over 16.45 crore (58%) beneficiaries had used the on-site registration mode.

"Also, out of the total 24.84 crore vaccine doses recorded on Co-WIN as on June 13 2021, 19.84 crore doses (nearly 80% of all vaccine doses) have been administered through onsite/ walk-in vaccination," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"The Co-WIN system offers a completely flexible and inclusive framework for facilitating vaccination recording in rural areas, and especially in the remotest parts of the country," the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, on its 151st day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India's cumulative coverage crossed the 26 crore mark on Tuesday evening.

So far, in the 18-44 age group, 4,49,87,004 vaccine doses have been administered as first dose across 37 states and UTs, whereas, nearly 9 lakh vaccine doses have been given as the second dose.

