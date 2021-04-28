COVID-19 vaccination Phase 3: Registrations begins at 4 pm on CoWIN portal, here’s how to book appointment

COVID-19 vaccination Phase 3: The phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to kick off from May 1. This phase will cover all people above 18 years of age.

However, eligible people are required to register on CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app to book an appointment to get the vaccine shot.

The registration for vaccination will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday (April 28).

“Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App and UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Government centers and Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus,” the official handle of Aarogya Setu tweeted.

Steps to book appointment through CoWIN portal:

Step 1: Visit the official CoWIN portal on cowin.gov.in

Step 2: Sign in using one of the three options – 1. Mobile Number and OTP, 2. Arogya Setu account, or 3. Umang account

Step 3: After registration, book an appointment by selecting your preferred date and time

Step 4: Choose the vaccination centre from the list provided

Step 5: Complete your appointment

Here's a simple tutorial for booking an appointment:

Check the simple procedure to register yourself for COVID-19 vaccination. Get your coronavirus shot at the earliest to help India fight the second wave of coronavirus. Issued in public interest#covid19 #coronavirus #covidvaccine #coronavaccination pic.twitter.com/GEi9NDk9K5 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) April 27, 2021

Individuals will be required to furnish a valid identity document such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter Card etc. After getting vaccinated they will receive a certificate for the same.

Vaccination will continue to be provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier which include Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age at Government of India (GoI) vaccination centres.

