COVID-19 vaccine allocation to states being done in transparent manner: Centre

New Delhi: In a bid to clear the air regarding the allocation of COVID-29 vaccines to the states, the union health ministry on Thursday (June 24) said that the distribution was done in a transparent manner, supported by scientific evidence.

The ministry said the distribution of vaccines is being done on the basis of population of the state, caseload or disease burden and state’s utilisation efficiency.

“The allocation is negatively affected by vaccine wastage,” it added.

It said that information about the vaccine supply by the Centre is made available in the public domain through various channels on a regular basis.

“There have been some media reports alleging non-transparent allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to states. These allegations are completely without any basis, and not fully informed,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

The ministry said, “India’s National COVID Vaccination Program is built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO guidelines and global best practices.”

“It is clarified that Government of India continues to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to States/UTs in a transparent manner. Information about the vaccine supply by Government of India, consumption by the States/UTs, balance and unutilised vaccine doses available with States/UTs, along with vaccine supply in the pipeline is regularly shared through press releases made by Press Information Bureau, and also through other forums,” it added.

