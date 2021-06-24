हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine allocation to states being done in transparent manner: Centre

The ministry said the distribution of vaccines is being done on the basis of population of the state, caseload or disease burden and state’s utilisation efficiency.

COVID-19 vaccine allocation to states being done in transparent manner: Centre
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a bid to clear the air regarding the allocation of COVID-29 vaccines to the states, the union health ministry on Thursday (June 24) said that the distribution was done in a transparent manner, supported by scientific evidence.

The ministry said the distribution of vaccines is being done on the basis of population of the state, caseload or disease burden and state’s utilisation efficiency.

“The allocation is negatively affected by vaccine wastage,” it added.

It said that information about the vaccine supply by the Centre is made available in the public domain through various channels on a regular basis.

“There have been some media reports alleging non-transparent allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to states. These allegations are completely without any basis, and not fully informed,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

The ministry said, “India’s National COVID Vaccination Program is built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO guidelines and global best practices.”

“It is clarified that Government of India continues to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to States/UTs in a transparent manner. Information about the vaccine supply by Government of India, consumption by the States/UTs, balance and unutilised vaccine doses available with States/UTs, along with vaccine supply in the pipeline is regularly shared through press releases made by Press Information Bureau, and also through other forums,” it added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccineMinistry of Health and Family Welfare
Next
Story

UPSC exam big update: Candidates must follow these COVID guidelines during interview

Must Watch

PT35M45S

Farooq Abdullah: I won't say anything on Mehbooba Mufti's statement about talks with Pakistan